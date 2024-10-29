Retro: Falkirk RFC Gala Dinner October 2014

Players, members, family and friends attended the gala dinner back in October 2014 at the Macdonald Inchyra Grange Hotel and Spa - to raise funds for the Rugby Academy, with the help of the Bill McLaren Foundation to support the development of kids within the club. Over 250 people attended the event organised by the club and Bill McLaren’s daughter Linda Lawson and her husband Alan Lawson. Guest speakers included Scott Glynn, Linda Lawson, Jim Renwick, Roger Baird and MC for the night Doddie Weir stealing the show for sartorial elegance in his Irn-Bru colours themed tartan suit.