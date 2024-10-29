Speakers Scott Glynn, Linda Lawson, Jim Renwick, Roger Baird and Doddie Weirplaceholder image
Retro: Falkirk RFC Gala Dinner October 2014

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 29th Oct 2024, 18:35 BST
Back in October 2014 Falkirk Rugby Club didn't need to try’ hard to be stylish at this event. Falkirk Rugby Club scrummed’ up well for a fundraising dinner with the Bill McLaren Foundation.

Players, members, family and friends attended the gala dinner back in October 2014 at the Macdonald Inchyra Grange Hotel and Spa - to raise funds for the Rugby Academy, with the help of the Bill McLaren Foundation to support the development of kids within the club. Over 250 people attended the event organised by the club and Bill McLaren’s daughter Linda Lawson and her husband Alan Lawson. Guest speakers included Scott Glynn, Linda Lawson, Jim Renwick, Roger Baird and MC for the night Doddie Weir stealing the show for sartorial elegance in his Irn-Bru colours themed tartan suit.

John Laird, Andy Dow, Helen Dodd and Scott Edmond.

John Laird, Andy Dow, Helen Dodd and Scott Edmond.

Ian Todd and Robert Campbell.

Ian Todd and Robert Campbell.

Jason Glass, Donald MacDonald and Graeme Thomas.

Jason Glass, Donald MacDonald and Graeme Thomas.

Linda Lawson.

Linda Lawson.

