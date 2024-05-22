Retro: Falkirk Race for Life 2012

By Michael Gillen
Published 22nd May 2024, 19:42 BST
Back in May 2012 hundreds of women did Falkirk proud when they turned out in their droves to support Race for Life.

Glorious sunshine added an extra warmth to the event organised by Cancer Research UK. Just over 1550 fundraising females swapped their Sunday morning sleep-in for a fun-packed weekend workout as they walked, ran or jogged the 5K route at Callendar Park.

Then Provost Pat Reid officially opened the event, while Zumba Donna Griffen and Central FM got the ladies motivated and kept the crowds entertained. There was an excellent atmosphere at the event as local women came together to remember a loved one or simply join the fight against cancer. Friends, sisters, mums, daughters, cousins and aunts linked arms for the race, with many really getting into the spirit by dressing up or writing dedications on their backs.

This year's Race for Life in Falkirk takes place at Callendar Park on June 23. Sign up here.

Everyone gathering for the race.

Falkirk Race for Life 2012

Everyone gathering for the race. Photo: Michael Gillen

Waving with excitement for the race to begin.

Falkirk Race for Life 2012

Waving with excitement for the race to begin. Photo: Michael Gillen

The warm up getting started.

Falkirk Race for Life 2012

The warm up getting started. Photo: Michael Gillen

The warm up in full swing.

Falkirk Race for Life 2012

The warm up in full swing. Photo: Michael Gillen

