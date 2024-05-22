Retro: Falkirk Race for Life 2012

Glorious sunshine added an extra warmth to the event organised by Cancer Research UK . Just over 1550 fundraising females swapped their Sunday morning sleep-in for a fun-packed weekend workout as they walked, ran or jogged the 5K route at Callendar Park.

Then Provost Pat Reid officially opened the event, while Zumba Donna Griffen and Central FM got the ladies motivated and kept the crowds entertained. There was an excellent atmosphere at the event as local women came together to remember a loved one or simply join the fight against cancer. Friends, sisters, mums, daughters, cousins and aunts linked arms for the race, with many really getting into the spirit by dressing up or writing dedications on their backs.