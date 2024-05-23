Neil Brown, general manager Falkirk Community Trust; Alex McQuade, Falkirk Community Trust board member; Depute Provost John Patrick; Provost Pat Reid and local children with the beacon.Neil Brown, general manager Falkirk Community Trust; Alex McQuade, Falkirk Community Trust board member; Depute Provost John Patrick; Provost Pat Reid and local children with the beacon.
Retro: Falkirk Queen's Diamond Jubilee Beacon 2012

By Michael Gillen
Published 23rd May 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 14:49 BST
Back in June 2012 the Queen's Diamond Jubilee was a good reason to party. Young and old celebrated the jubilee as Provost Pat Reid lit a ceremonial beacon.

The biggest event in Falkirk took place in Falkirk High Street on Monday, June 4 in the evening. The area was lit up by the lighting of a ceremonial beacon at Falkirk Old and St Modan’s Church, now Trinity Church.

There were also live performances from Puff Uproar, Sing Forth Community Choir, and NRG Performers. The beacon was lit at 9.30 p.m. by Provost Reid. He said: “The Queen has carried out her duties to the country with unfailing dedication and dignity. “She has now been a constant figure of stability in the life of successive generations. This event is in acknowledgement of her contribution.”

