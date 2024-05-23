Retro: Falkirk Queen's Diamond Jubilee Beacon 2012

The biggest event in Falkirk took place in Falkirk High Street on Monday, June 4 in the evening. The area was lit up by the lighting of a ceremonial beacon at Falkirk Old and St Modan’s Church, now Trinity Church.

There were also live performances from Puff Uproar, Sing Forth Community Choir, and NRG Performers. The beacon was lit at 9.30 p.m. by Provost Reid. He said: “The Queen has carried out her duties to the country with unfailing dedication and dignity. “She has now been a constant figure of stability in the life of successive generations. This event is in acknowledgement of her contribution.”