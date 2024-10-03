Retro: Falkirk Primary school pupils on the run October 2104

And the event had a special guest to start the races - European gold medallist hurdler Eilidh Child now Eilidh Doyle. She recalled her own experiences of running at the venue as a youngster. “I’ve been here a few times and remember the hill, ” she said “Cross country, for me, was all about getting it done and, while a lot depends on the weather, there’s a real sense of achievement when you’ve completed the course. “The surroundings at Callendar Park are incredible and the scale of the participation is just incredible. It’s great to see so many young runners out and ready to take part.” Eilidh showed off her medals, posed for pictures and took part in the warm-up planned for more than 1000 registered runners. The event has grown steadily over the years, organised by the team at Falkirk Victoria Harriers. One of their members, and a Team Scotland colleague of Eilidh’s - Grant Plenderleith, was a winner at the event in 2001.The youngsters were thrilled to see the Commonwealth silver medallist - and her medals. “It’s nice to be able to meet the kids and they love seeing the medals. “I’m always surprised because they see you as some sort of superhero, but I was just like them a few years ago when I was a young athlete competing over the same course. I remember the relief of getting over the hill here!” Katey Allen of Nethermains Primary won the P7 girls event, while Murray Brown of Ladeside was first in the boys race. P6 girls champ was Ladeside’s Summer Christie, with Nathan Campbell of Carronshore winning the boys event. In the P5 race, the first boy across the line was Christopher Ewart of Larbert Village, and the girl’s winner was Sophie McLeod of St Francis. Olympic 1500m runner John Mayock was the competition manager. He said: “It has been a fantastic turn-out. “All things considered - the weather, turn-out, and most of all the setting - this might just be the best. Callendar Park is stunning. I plotted the course with Willie Day from the Harriers and it’s one amazing place."