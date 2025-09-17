Retro: Falkirk in pictures September 2007

Highlights include unveiling of Bonnymuir Memorial, pirates funday in Denny, Kobe Osaka International and Polmont Flower Show. Carrongrange School awards, Larbert High School sponsored walk. Falkirk primary schools team building day at Muiravonside Country Park. Kinnaird Primary School first primary one pupils at their temporary home at Stenhousemuir Primary School. Central Taekwondo going to Korea. Alex Totten testimonial golf day. Relay for Life day at Grangemouth Stadium and lots more.

Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from September 2007.