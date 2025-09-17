Kinnaird Primary School some of the first primary one pupils at their temporary home at Stenhousemuir Primary School.placeholder image
Kinnaird Primary School some of the first primary one pupils at their temporary home at Stenhousemuir Primary School.

Retro: Falkirk in pictures September 2007

By Michael Gillen
Published 17th Sep 2025, 08:21 BST
The Falkirk Herald archives from September 2007 offer a selection of photographs capturing moments from the community. We hope you enjoy looking back and maybe even spotting yourself.

Highlights include unveiling of Bonnymuir Memorial, pirates funday in Denny, Kobe Osaka International and Polmont Flower Show. Carrongrange School awards, Larbert High School sponsored walk. Falkirk primary schools team building day at Muiravonside Country Park. Kinnaird Primary School first primary one pupils at their temporary home at Stenhousemuir Primary School. Central Taekwondo going to Korea. Alex Totten testimonial golf day. Relay for Life day at Grangemouth Stadium and lots more.

Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from September 2007. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Scott Arfield Falkirk squad picture 2007-2008.

1. Falkirk September 2007

Scott Arfield Falkirk squad picture 2007-2008. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The band Leads.

2. Falkirk September 2007

The band Leads. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Relay for Life day at Grangemouth Stadium.

3. Falkirk September 2007

Relay for Life day at Grangemouth Stadium. Photo: Jimi Rae

Photo Sales
Kobe Osaka International Junior Warriors.

4. Falkirk September 2007

Kobe Osaka International Junior Warriors. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice