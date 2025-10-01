Retro: Falkirk in pictures October 2008

By Michael Gillen
Published 1st Oct 2025, 08:37 BST
The Falkirk Herald archives from October 2008 offer a selection of photographs capturing moments from the community. We hope you enjoy looking back and maybe even spotting yourself.

Highlights include Falkirk MOD 2008, The Mall Howgate Strathcarron charity fashion show, St Mungo's RC High School charity walk, 1st Denny and Dunipace Company BB, Strathcarron Hospice 10k, Wallacestone Primary School pupils learn origami from Japanese visitors, Caledonia Clubhouse celebrations, Langlees Primary School storytelling week, Cherry Tree nursery charity event, World of work day for primary 7 pupils, Best Bar none awards, Falkirk Scooter Club, footballer Nicola Docherty, Bohemians performing Brigadoon and lots more.

Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from September 2007. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Falkirk High Street. MOD 2008 parade of Piped Bands and Massed Choirs.

1. Falkirk October 2008

Falkirk High Street. MOD 2008 parade of Piped Bands and Massed Choirs. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Gary Shaw 5th degree black belt.

2. Falkirk October 2008

Gary Shaw 5th degree black belt. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Photo Sales
Falkirk High Street. MOD 2008 parade of Piped Bands and Massed Choirs. Carla Hogarth, Bo'ness Pipe band.

3. Falkirk October 2008

Falkirk High Street. MOD 2008 parade of Piped Bands and Massed Choirs. Carla Hogarth, Bo'ness Pipe band. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Redding. Nicola Docherty who has just returned from playing for Scotland ladies under 17s in Belarus.

4. Falkirk October 2008

Redding. Nicola Docherty who has just returned from playing for Scotland ladies under 17s in Belarus. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 21
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice