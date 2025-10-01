Retro: Falkirk in pictures October 2008

Highlights include Falkirk MOD 2008, The Mall Howgate Strathcarron charity fashion show, St Mungo's RC High School charity walk, 1st Denny and Dunipace Company BB, Strathcarron Hospice 10k, Wallacestone Primary School pupils learn origami from Japanese visitors, Caledonia Clubhouse celebrations, Langlees Primary School storytelling week, Cherry Tree nursery charity event, World of work day for primary 7 pupils, Best Bar none awards, Falkirk Scooter Club, footballer Nicola Docherty, Bohemians performing Brigadoon and lots more.
Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from September 2007. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.