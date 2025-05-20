Retro: Falkirk in pictures May 2007

Highlights include Falkirk RFC winning the Scottish Rugby Union Shield, Big in Falkirk, Strathcarron Hospice charity ball with Lorraine Kelly, sod cutting for Battle of Falkirk Memorial Cairn, Grangemouth swimming club, girls football tournament at St Margaret's Primary School , Strathcarron Hospice nurses going to Romania, Barwood Scouting Camp celebrating 100 years of scouting, and lots more.

