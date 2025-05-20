Retro: Falkirk in pictures May 2007

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 20th May 2025, 11:23 BST
The Falkirk Herald archives from May 2007 offer a selection of photographs capturing moments from the community. We hope you enjoy looking back and maybe even spotting yourself.

Highlights include Falkirk RFC winning the Scottish Rugby Union Shield, Big in Falkirk, Strathcarron Hospice charity ball with Lorraine Kelly, sod cutting for Battle of Falkirk Memorial Cairn, Grangemouth swimming club, girls football tournament at St Margaret's Primary School, Strathcarron Hospice nurses going to Romania, Barwood Scouting Camp celebrating 100 years of scouting, and lots more.

Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from May 2007. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Falkirk Wheel, Webster sisters charity abseil.

Falkirk May 2007

Falkirk Wheel, Webster sisters charity abseil. Photo: Michael Gillen

Brooke Lipski, dance competition winner.

Falkirk May 2007

Brooke Lipski, dance competition winner. Photo: Michael Gillen

St Patrick's Primary School 25th anniversary.

Falkirk May 2007

St Patrick's Primary School 25th anniversary. Photo: Michael Gillen

Asda Grangemouth and Falkirk branches raised £1173 for British Red Cross.

Falkirk May 2007

Asda Grangemouth and Falkirk branches raised £1173 for British Red Cross. Photo: Jimi Rae

