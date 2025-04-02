Retro: Falkirk in pictures early 2008

Highlights include Provost Pat Reid showing off some dance moves, World Book Day celebrations, fundraising at Bannatyne’s Health Club, a Scotland v England event at Falkirk Stadium (but not football), and a postman making a special delivery.
Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from 2008. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
