Retro: Falkirk in pictures early 2008

The Falkirk Herald archives from early 2008 offer a selection of photographs capturing moments from the community. We hope you enjoy looking back and maybe even spotting yourself.

Highlights include Provost Pat Reid showing off some dance moves, World Book Day celebrations, fundraising at Bannatyne’s Health Club, a Scotland v England event at Falkirk Stadium (but not football), and a postman making a special delivery.

Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from 2008. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Postman Brett Mcleod delivered his baby daughter, Kirsten.

1. Falkirk early 2008

Postman Brett Mcleod delivered his baby daughter, Kirsten. Photo: Michael Gillen

Beancross Primary visit STEM science fair at Grangemouth Stadium.

2. Falkirk early 2008

Beancross Primary visit STEM science fair at Grangemouth Stadium. Photo: National World

Falkirk RFC v Selkirk RFC.

3. Falkirk early 2008

Falkirk RFC v Selkirk RFC. Photo: Jimi Rae

Moray Primary School helping pensioners keep fit.

4. Falkirk early 2008

Moray Primary School helping pensioners keep fit. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

