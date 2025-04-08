Retro: Falkirk in pictures early 2007

Highlights include Falkirk RFC winning National League Division 2, Alex Salmond and Jack McConnell campaigning, Round the Houses race in Grangemouth, McKechnie School of Dance award winners, Wallacestone Primary School gymnastics success, community club of the year award for Falkirk FC and lots more.
Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from 2007. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.