Retro: Falkirk in pictures early 2007

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 8th Apr 2025, 22:01 BST
The Falkirk Herald archives from early 2007 offer a selection of photographs capturing moments from the community. We hope you enjoy looking back and maybe even spotting yourself.

Highlights include Falkirk RFC winning National League Division 2, Alex Salmond and Jack McConnell campaigning, Round the Houses race in Grangemouth, McKechnie School of Dance award winners, Wallacestone Primary School gymnastics success, community club of the year award for Falkirk FC and lots more.

Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from 2007. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

McKechnie School of Dance award winners. Photo: Michael Gillen

Residents in Douglas Avenue Airth had post code problems. Photo: Michael Gillen

California Primary School tree planting. Photo: Jimi Rae

Easter labyrinth walk in Market Square, Bo'ness. Photo: Jimi Rae

