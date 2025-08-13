Retro: Falkirk in pictures August 2007

Carousel Nursery fundraiser.placeholder image
By Michael Gillen
Published 13th Aug 2025, 08:58 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 08:58 BST
The Falkirk Herald archives from August 2007 offer a selection of photographs capturing moments from the community. We hope you enjoy looking back and maybe even spotting yourself.

Highlights include school exam results, lottery winner at Airth Castle, Ladeside Primary School play scheme, Langlees Family Centre 25th birthday, Glenbervie Kindergarden raising money for Age Concern, footballer Pauline Hammill's 100th cap for Scotland, scouts celebrating 100 years of scouting, Polmont Old Parish Church flower arranging show, and lots more.

Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from August 2007. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Young Portonians.

1. Falkirk August 2007

Young Portonians. Photo: Michael Gillen

Wallacestone Primary School P7m pupils using Akodo for team building.

2. Falkirk August 2007

Wallacestone Primary School P7m pupils using Akodo for team building. Photo: Michael Gillen

Ladeside Primary School play scheme.

3. Falkirk August 2007

Ladeside Primary School play scheme. Photo: Jimi Rae

Ladeside Primary School play scheme.

4. Falkirk August 2007

Ladeside Primary School play scheme. Photo: Jimi Rae

