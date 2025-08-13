Retro: Falkirk in pictures August 2007

Highlights include school exam results, lottery winner at Airth Castle, Ladeside Primary School play scheme, Langlees Family Centre 25th birthday, Glenbervie Kindergarden raising money for Age Concern, footballer Pauline Hammill's 100th cap for Scotland, scouts celebrating 100 years of scouting, Polmont Old Parish Church flower arranging show, and lots more.
Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from August 2007. Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.