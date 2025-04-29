Retro: Falkirk in pictures 1960s

Highlights include swimmer Bobby McGregor, British Curling Championships, Classique Juveniles clothing factory in Grangemouth, construction of the new Grangemouth Stadium, Duke of Edinburgh at Falkirk Ice Rink, The Roadrunners from Falkirk and Falkirk Bohemians.
Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from the 1960s.
