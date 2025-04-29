Retro: Falkirk in pictures 1960s

Highlights include swimmer Bobby McGregor, British Curling Championships, Classique Juveniles clothing factory in Grangemouth , construction of the new Grangemouth Stadium, Duke of Edinburgh at Falkirk Ice Rink, The Roadrunners from Falkirk and Falkirk Bohemians.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.