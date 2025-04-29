Retro: Falkirk in pictures 1960s

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:56 BST
The Falkirk Herald archives from the 1960s offer a selection of photographs capturing moments from the community. We hope you enjoy looking back and maybe even spotting yourself.

Highlights include swimmer Bobby McGregor, British Curling Championships, Classique Juveniles clothing factory in Grangemouth, construction of the new Grangemouth Stadium, Duke of Edinburgh at Falkirk Ice Rink, The Roadrunners from Falkirk and Falkirk Bohemians.

Take a look and revisit some familiar faces and events from the 1960s.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

A coach party of visitors from Grangemouth at the Burntisland Games in July 1966.

1. Falkirk 1960s

A coach party of visitors from Grangemouth at the Burntisland Games in July 1966. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
British Curling Championships at Falkirk 1964.

2. Falkirk 1960s

British Curling Championships at Falkirk 1964. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Stenhousemuir Cricket team 1963.

3. Falkirk 1960s

Stenhousemuir Cricket team 1963. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Making pillar boxes at Carron Iron company Falkirk 1960.

4. Falkirk 1960s

Making pillar boxes at Carron Iron company Falkirk 1960. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:FalkirkGrangemouthEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice