Retro: Falkirk High School Xmas Factor 2013

The Xmas Factor took place at the school on the last day of term before the Christmas holidays. The annual show attracted 12 competitors from first to sixth year who performed in front of staff and pupils.

Second year pupil Hannah Gill won the judges’ hearts with a rendition of Lily Allen’s 'Somewhere Only We Know’ to claim the Xmas Factor title for 2013. Second place was awarded to duet Leon Mayes (S1) and Sophie MacDonald (S5) after their performance of 'Read All About It’. Sixth year’s Calvin McCarron took third place in the competition after impressing the judges by singing One Republic’s 'Counting Stars'.