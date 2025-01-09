Retro: Falkirk Herald news highlights January 2015

There were New Year's Day arrivals, one Kasie-Leigh Gemmell making it five generations for the Gemmell family. While Simon and Julie Alves from Bo'ness added to their family with the arrival of Finn Alves, a wee brother for sisters Rebecca Alves and Georgie Alves.

Falkirk musical maestro Brian McNeill has started recording his unique piece of work about his hometown of Falkirk. The Falkirk Music Pot project brings together the district’s cultural strands. It takes its name from the cooking pots made by Carron Iron Works and Falkirk Foundry which, like many Bairns, can still be found all over the world.

Falkirk FC added to the squad with new signings, Mark Kerr, Aaron Muirhead and John Baird. While Peter Houston was named SPFL Championship Manager of the month for December 2014.

There were features on the Power Station Community Centre in Whitecross and Make it Happen over-50s group at Camelon Community Education Centre.

De-Fence records owner Gavin Brown on his latest release featuring Alastair Gray.

Memorial Garden clean up next to Falkirk People's Church by volunteers, Jane Smith and mum Julie, Sandra Burt, Walter Scott and son Peter, Leanne Buchanan and son Bailey Waring.

The Falkirk Herald My Style featured Carolina Pia from Amodo Mio restaurant.

Former Falkirk Fury basketball star Ali Fraser was flying out to Spain to join his new pro club - CB Tarragona 2017.

We got a look behind the scenes at Mrs Tilly's tablet and fudge making business in Larbert with Elisabeth Paterson (Mrs Tilly).

Tom Wilson from Airth won the UK Open Scrabble Championship in Coventry.

Crawford Hunter Upholstery based at Ladysmill Industrial Estate in Falkirk celebrated 25 years in business.

HND student Rona Macdonald spent the festive period gaining valuable work experience at Gleneagles Hotel. Working in the Strathearn restaurant as a runner and waitress offering silver service.

Rising racing star Christie Doran took the next step up the racing ladder by joining championship-winning team SlideSports Race Engineering for her first ever UK series and Grangemouth Amateur Swimming Club held their annual presentation evening.

