Retro: Falkirk Fury Scottish Cup win 2014

Team basketball saw Scottish Champions Fury take down St.Mirren with a 20 point road win - six Falkirk players were on double figures.
Keith Bunyan 19, Jonny Bunyan 18, Greg Foussas 16, Scott Russell 14, Ross Gibson 13 and Walter Lubeigt on 12.
Fury head coach John Bunyan told Heraldsport: "We played well as a team but I had to do a bit of work in the rotations as we got into a bit of foul trouble as the game progressed. We ended up with three starters on four fouls and one on three, that tells you this was a tough match despite the 20-point scoreline. It was also a very sporting contest with great play from both sides."
