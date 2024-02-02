News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Falkirk Fury Scottish Cup win 2014

Back in 2014, Falkirk was home to the first silverware of the basketball season after Clark Eriksson Fury marked their third Scottish Cup final in five years by capturing the trophy.
By Michael Gillen
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 08:01 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 08:11 GMT

Team basketball saw Scottish Champions Fury take down St.Mirren with a 20 point road win - six Falkirk players were on double figures.

Keith Bunyan 19, Jonny Bunyan 18, Greg Foussas 16, Scott Russell 14, Ross Gibson 13 and Walter Lubeigt on 12.

Fury head coach John Bunyan told Heraldsport: "We played well as a team but I had to do a bit of work in the rotations as we got into a bit of foul trouble as the game progressed. We ended up with three starters on four fouls and one on three, that tells you this was a tough match despite the 20-point scoreline. It was also a very sporting contest with great play from both sides."

Fury win Scottish Cup players with family.

Fury win Scottish Cup.

Fury win Scottish Cup players with family. Photo: Gary Hutchison

Jonny Bunyan.

Fury win Scottish Cup.

Jonny Bunyan. Photo: Gary Hutchison

Fury action.

Fury win Scottish Cup.

Fury action. Photo: Gary Hutchison

Scott Russell.

Fury win Scottish Cup.

Scott Russell. Photo: Gary Hutchison

