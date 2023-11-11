News you can trust since 1845
Provost Pat Reid and Darcy Dewar 9 from Avonbridge switch on the Christmas lights with Santa and Ice Age characters Sid and Scrat.Provost Pat Reid and Darcy Dewar 9 from Avonbridge switch on the Christmas lights with Santa and Ice Age characters Sid and Scrat.
Retro: Falkirk Christmas Lights 2013

Back in 2013, the Christmas celebrations in Falkirk kicked off in style with the town centre lights were switched on.
By Michael Gillen
Published 11th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT

It was down to the stars of ‘Ice Age’, Scrat and Sid, to do the honours along with then nine-year-old Darcy Dewar of Avonbridge and Provost Pat Reid. Santa himself put in an appearance too, much to the delight of the hundreds of families who gathered in theHigh Street for the big event. Sing Forth Choir, the Big Bad Wolf Children’s TheatreCompany and the Grangemouth Glee Club all took to the stage to entertain the crowdswith a variety of Christmas classics.

Christmas lights, entertainment with switch on.

1. Falkirk Christmas Lights 2013

Christmas lights, entertainment with switch on. Photo: Michael Gillen

Crowds gather.

2. Falkirk Christmas Lights 2013

Crowds gather. Photo: Michael Gillen

The excitement of Christmas.

3. Falkirk Christmas Lights 2013

The excitement of Christmas. Photo: Michael Gillen

Grangemouth Glee Club.

4. Falkirk Christmas Lights 2013

Grangemouth Glee Club. Photo: Michael Gillen

