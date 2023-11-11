Retro: Falkirk Christmas Lights 2013

It was down to the stars of ‘Ice Age’, Scrat and Sid, to do the honours along with then nine-year-old Darcy Dewar of Avonbridge and Provost Pat Reid. Santa himself put in an appearance too, much to the delight of the hundreds of families who gathered in theHigh Street for the big event. Sing Forth Choir, the Big Bad Wolf Children’s TheatreCompany and the Grangemouth Glee Club all took to the stage to entertain the crowdswith a variety of Christmas classics.