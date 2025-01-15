Bantaskin Primary School Nursery pupils Burns Supper.Bantaskin Primary School Nursery pupils Burns Supper.
Retro: Falkirk Burns Suppers from 2015

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:56 BST
Back in 2015 the Falkirk Herald reported on Burns Suppers in the Falkirk area.

Bantaskin Primary School nursery pupils embraced Scottish heritage including Robbie McIsaac, a former Bantaskin Primary School pupil, piping in the haggis. P6 pupils also played the violin.

At Shieldhill Primary, P7 pupils honored Burns with a blend of tradition and humor. The pupils surprised guests with a comedy sketch inspired by Agnes Brown, Burns’ mother, with a playful nod to Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

Additionally, Camelon Bowling Club, Wheatsheaf Burns Club, and Falkirk Burns Club hosted their own Burns Supper events.

