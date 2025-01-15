Retro: Falkirk Burns Suppers from 2015

Bantaskin Primary School nursery pupils embraced Scottish heritage including Robbie McIsaac, a former Bantaskin Primary School pupil, piping in the haggis. P6 pupils also played the violin.
At Shieldhill Primary, P7 pupils honored Burns with a blend of tradition and humor. The pupils surprised guests with a comedy sketch inspired by Agnes Brown, Burns’ mother, with a playful nod to Mrs. Brown’s Boys.
Additionally, Camelon Bowling Club, Wheatsheaf Burns Club, and Falkirk Burns Club hosted their own Burns Supper events.
