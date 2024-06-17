Retro: Falkirk area School Proms June 2014

The annual Prom celebrations marked the end of the school life for many of our young people. And they were all in the mood to celebrate.

Glenbervie House Hotel was the venue for both Falkirk High and Larbert High proms of 2014, while pupils from Braes High and St Mungo’s opted for the Westerwood in Cumbernauld. The Grange Manor hosted the event for Denny High’s youngsters, while Airth Castle was the setting for the Graeme High prom night. Seniors from Grangemouth High celebrated at Solsgirth House, Dollar, and Carrongrange School seniors travelled to the Alona Hotel in Lanarkshire for their big event.