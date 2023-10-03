News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Face of Falkirk 2012

Kayleigh is our Face of Falkirk. High school student claims crown in glittering event which raises hundreds of pounds for Strathcarron Hospice
By Michael Gillen
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:51 BST

She entered because she wanted to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice and ended up walking away the winner. Kayleigh Harley, from

Maddiston, spoke of her delight at winning The Falkirk Herald’s Face of Falkirk, something she never expected in “a million years”. The 17-year-old revealed that entering the contest was considered the safer option than her other fundraising idea sky diving. The Braes High pupil said: “My uncle’s best friend was in Strathcarron Hospice when he died, and I really wanted to do something to raise money. “I wanted to do a skydive, but my mum said there was no way I was doing that. “So I entered the Face of Falkirk because I liked the idea of modelling but I’m not exactly six-foot tall! “But I liked the thought of a photo shoot for a portfolio. “I put my entry in at the last minute, but I never expected to win. “I had a great day on Sunday it was great fun and all the girls were really nice. “When I won I just couldn’t believe it. At home afterwards, my family just said how proud they were of me.” Kayleigh is in her sixth year at school, is a house captain. Proceeds from Sunday’s event over £1000 will shortly be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.

