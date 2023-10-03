Retro: Face of Falkirk 2012

Maddiston, spoke of her delight at winning The Falkirk Herald’s Face of Falkirk, something she never expected in “a million years”. The 17-year-old revealed that entering the contest was considered the safer option than her other fundraising idea sky diving. The Braes High pupil said: “My uncle’s best friend was in Strathcarron Hospice when he died, and I really wanted to do something to raise money. “I wanted to do a skydive, but my mum said there was no way I was doing that. “So I entered the Face of Falkirk because I liked the idea of modelling but I’m not exactly six-foot tall! “But I liked the thought of a photo shoot for a portfolio. “I put my entry in at the last minute, but I never expected to win. “I had a great day on Sunday it was great fun and all the girls were really nice. “When I won I just couldn’t believe it. At home afterwards, my family just said how proud they were of me.” Kayleigh is in her sixth year at school, is a house captain. Proceeds from Sunday’s event over £1000 will shortly be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.