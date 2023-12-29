Retro: Denny Primary School Nursery Nativity 2013

Back in 2013, the children of Denny Primary School’s nursery class shone brightly as they brought the story of Christmas to life at their annual festive show.

Parents, families and staff got into the Christmas spirit with each pupil playing their part to perfection in the Nativity play, with some stealing the limelight more than others in the true tradition of children’s shows.

Senior early years officer in 2013, Lee Campbell said Mary and Joseph, baby Jesus and the rest of the cast shone as brightly as the star which guided the Three Wise Men to the stable where God’s son was born.

She said: “The Nativity play is part of teaching the children the true meaning of Christmas and everyone got a part to play and a line to say.

