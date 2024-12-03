Lucas Park and Steven Moles with Santa and some of his reindeer.placeholder image
Retro: Denny Festive Fun weekend 2014

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 20:03 BST
Back in November 2014 it was Christmas cheer as Denny celebrated the festive season.

Denny Town Centre launched its Festive Fun weekend and once again it was a Christmas-themed event families made sure they did not miss.

As well as Santa and his reindeer there was music, street theatre and Forth Bridges Accordion Band. To get everyone in the mood for a wonderful December 25.

A smiling school pupil in the choir.

A smiling school pupil in the choir. Photo: Alan Murray

Fireman Sam with Michael McFarlane, Mason Stevenson, and Denny Firefighter Paul Donnelly.

Fireman Sam with Michael McFarlane, Mason Stevenson, and Denny Firefighter Paul Donnelly. Photo: Alan Murray

Enjoying the shows.

Enjoying the shows. Photo: Alan Murray

Santa's reindeer proved very popular.

Santa's reindeer proved very popular. Photo: Alan Murray

