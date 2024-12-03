Retro: Denny Festive Fun weekend 2014

Denny Town Centre launched its Festive Fun weekend and once again it was a Christmas-themed event families made sure they did not miss.
As well as Santa and his reindeer there was music, street theatre and Forth Bridges Accordion Band. To get everyone in the mood for a wonderful December 25.
A smiling school pupil in the choir. Photo: Alan Murray
Fireman Sam with Michael McFarlane, Mason Stevenson, and Denny Firefighter Paul Donnelly. Photo: Alan Murray
Enjoying the shows. Photo: Alan Murray
Santa's reindeer proved very popular. Photo: Alan Murray