Retro: Dawson Gala Day July 2014

Gala committee chairperson Angela Smith said the 2014 gala was one of the best days in living memory as the gala spirit and the holiday weather gripped families.

Angela said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day, the best I've been involved with and the feedback we've had from everyone has been amazing too. “Having the good weather really made it as well. The stilt walkers were terrific, really hilarious and kept all the kids, and adults, going all day.” Gala girl Kayleigh McMeechan and boy ReganBarlow were the toast of the parade.