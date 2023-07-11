News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Coasters Falkirk Ice Rink

With the news that Coasters Sport Arena and former Falkirk Ice Rink could be demolished to make way for houses or commercial use. We take a look back at some of the different uses, events and visitors to the popular venue.
By Michael Gillen
Published 11th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST

Built on the Strang’s farm at Randyford, Falkirk Ice Rink came about after an alliance of curlers, skaters and hockey enthusiasts made the case for a local ice rink. Over the years it was also a dance venue, that hosted concerts, roller discos, Solripe basketball indoor football and exhibitions.

Falkirk Ice Rink 1950

Falkirk Ice Rink 1950

Falkirk Ice Rink 1950 Photo: Falkirk Herald

Team Solripe

Team Solripe

Team Solripe Photo: Contributed

Andy McNair, Charlie McNair and Johnny Carlyle, Falkirk Lions 1946.

3. Coasters, Falkirk Ice Rink

Andy McNair, Charlie McNair and Johnny Carlyle, Falkirk Lions 1946. Photo: Contributed

Coasters indoor football 2011

Coasters indoor football 2011

Coasters indoor football 2011 Photo: Alistair Pryde

