Retro: Coasters Falkirk Ice Rink
With the news that Coasters Sport Arena and former Falkirk Ice Rink could be demolished to make way for houses or commercial use. We take a look back at some of the different uses, events and visitors to the popular venue.
Built on the Strang’s farm at Randyford, Falkirk Ice Rink came about after an alliance of curlers, skaters and hockey enthusiasts made the case for a local ice rink. Over the years it was also a dance venue, that hosted concerts, roller discos, Solripe basketball indoor football and exhibitions.
