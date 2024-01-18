Retro: Clyde visits Airth Primary 2014

The school was honoured with a visit from the famous figure after winning an online competition about how pupils in Scotland were preparing for Glasgow 2014. Clyde had the youngsters dancing and singing, building up the anticipation for the summer event. Head teacher Julie McKenna said: "It was a fantastic experience to have Clyde come to the school. "It was very emotional for all of us because it was such a nice thing to happen. Clyde doesn’t visit every school, and the children had a ball."