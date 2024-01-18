News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Clyde visits Airth Primary 2014

Can you believe this was 10 years ago? Back in 2014 Commonwealth Games mascot Clyde popped in to wow the children at Airth Primary School.
By Michael Gillen
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:04 GMT

The school was honoured with a visit from the famous figure after winning an online competition about how pupils in Scotland were preparing for Glasgow 2014. Clyde had the youngsters dancing and singing, building up the anticipation for the summer event. Head teacher Julie McKenna said: "It was a fantastic experience to have Clyde come to the school. "It was very emotional for all of us because it was such a nice thing to happen. Clyde doesn’t visit every school, and the children had a ball."

Clyde visits Airth Primary

1. Clyde visits Airth Primary

Clyde visits Airth Primary Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Kids cheering for Clyde.

2. Clyde visits Airth Primary

Kids cheering for Clyde. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

All smiles for Clyde.

3. Clyde visits Airth Primary

All smiles for Clyde. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Here's Clyde.

4. Clyde visits Airth Primary

Here's Clyde. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

