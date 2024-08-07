Retro: Caribbean Carnival Parade Falkirk August 2014

Organised by Falkirk Delivers, the Caribbean Carnival marked the end of Bairnsfest 2014, an annual programme of events aimed at encouraging more people to visit the town centre and support its businesses.Many of the performances were switched from the bandstand at the east end of Falkirk High Street to inside the Callendar Square and The Howgate Centre because of the inclement weather, but that didn’t make them any less colourful or entertaining.