Retro: Caribbean Carnival Parade Falkirk August 2014

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 7th Aug 2024, 10:10 BST
Back in August 2014 the rain might have poured down but that didn’t stop a taste of the Caribbean coming to Falkirk town centre and providing top entertainment for shoppers.

Organised by Falkirk Delivers, the Caribbean Carnival marked the end of Bairnsfest 2014, an annual programme of events aimed at encouraging more people to visit the town centre and support its businesses.Many of the performances were switched from the bandstand at the east end of Falkirk High Street to inside the Callendar Square and The Howgate Centre because of the inclement weather, but that didn’t make them any less colourful or entertaining.

Among the acts were girlgroup Foundation, balloon sculptor Paul Clark and a whole host of dancers - including a Chinese dragon.

