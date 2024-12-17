Children led the carol singing.placeholder image
Retro: Bonnybridge Carol and candle service December 2014

By Michael Gillen
Published 17th Dec 2024, 09:16 BST
Back in December 2014 the annual open-air carol concert took place in Bonnybridge Memorial Park.

The first part of the proceedings was children leading the carol singing, and the second part candles were lit for every name on the town's First World War memorial. Provost Pat Reid lit the first candle, and he was followed by members of the community. The service was conducted by Father Kevin Dow of St Joseph's and the Rev. George Macdonald of St Helen's Churches.

Santa handed out gifts.

1. Bonnybridge Carol and candle service

Santa handed out gifts. Photo: Alan Murray

Carol singers.

2. Bonnybridge Carol and candle service

Carol singers. Photo: Alan Murray

Santa joined in the carol singing.

3. Bonnybridge Carol and candle service

Santa joined in the carol singing. Photo: Alan Murray

Enjoying the carol concert.

4. Bonnybridge Carol and candle service

Enjoying the carol concert. Photo: Alan Murray

