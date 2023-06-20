Retro: Bo'ness Fair 2013
The 2013 parade descended on Glebe Park for Queen Malia Bonnar's crowning. Crowds cheered as the people of Bo’ness congregated for the town’s Children’s Fair Festival 2013.
The event showed why it is hailed as Europe’s biggest gathering of its kind as hundreds of youngsters took part in the process and crowning ceremony. Malia Bonnar was crowned by Mrs E. McDonald. Following the crowning on the Glebe Park stage, the procession headed to Douglas Park for an afternoon of more fun and entertainment.
