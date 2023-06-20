News you can trust since 1845
Mrs E. McDonald crowns Queen Malia Bonnar

Retro: Bo'ness Fair 2013

The 2013 parade descended on Glebe Park for Queen Malia Bonnar's crowning. Crowds cheered as the people of Bo’ness congregated for the town’s Children’s Fair Festival 2013.
By Michael Gillen
Published 20th Jun 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 18:13 BST

The event showed why it is hailed as Europe’s biggest gathering of its kind as hundreds of youngsters took part in the process and crowning ceremony. Malia Bonnar was crowned by Mrs E. McDonald. Following the crowning on the Glebe Park stage, the procession headed to Douglas Park for an afternoon of more fun and entertainment.

A magical Fair Day

1. Bo'ness Fair 2013

A magical Fair Day

The crowds in Glebe Park

2. Bo'ness Fair 2013

The crowds in Glebe Park

The crowds in Glebe Park

3. Bo'ness Fair 2013

The crowds in Glebe Park

The crowds in Glebe Park

4. Bo'ness Fair 2013

The crowds in Glebe Park

Photo Sales
