Retro: Blackness beach clean up 2015

By Michael Gillen
Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:08 BST
Back in February 2015 it was that time of year again when conservation volunteers don their wellies, gloves and litter pickers to clean up Blackness beaches.

Organised in conjunction with the Marine Conservation Society Scotland, co-ordinator Lesley Anderson, her team also carried out a survey to find out just how much rubbish was accumulating on the beaches, and what it consisted of.

Lesley said: “The total weight of rubbish collected in the 100 metre survey sample was 25kg and consisted of plastics, clothing, glass and sanitary items.

After the survey had been completed a general clean of the beach was carried out, when nearly 20 bin bags full of rubbish were collected.

Marine Conservation Society clean up on Blackness beach,

1. Blackness beach clean up 2015

Marine Conservation Society clean up on Blackness beach, Photo: Scott Louden

Jim Anderson and Rebecca Cairns.

2. Blackness beach clean up 2015

Jim Anderson and Rebecca Cairns. Photo: Scott Louden

Yvonne Pearson and Linda McFarlane.

3. Blackness beach clean up 2015

Yvonne Pearson and Linda McFarlane. Photo: Scott Louden

Marine Conservation Society clean up on Blackness beach.

4. Blackness beach clean up 2015

Marine Conservation Society clean up on Blackness beach. Photo: Scott Louden

