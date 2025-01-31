Retro: Blackness beach clean up 2015

Organised in conjunction with the Marine Conservation Society Scotland, co-ordinator Lesley Anderson, her team also carried out a survey to find out just how much rubbish was accumulating on the beaches, and what it consisted of.

Lesley said: “The total weight of rubbish collected in the 100 metre survey sample was 25kg and consisted of plastics, clothing, glass and sanitary items.

After the survey had been completed a general clean of the beach was carried out, when nearly 20 bin bags full of rubbish were collected.

Blackness beach clean up 2015 Marine Conservation Society clean up on Blackness beach, Photo: Scott Louden

Blackness beach clean up 2015 Jim Anderson and Rebecca Cairns. Photo: Scott Louden

Blackness beach clean up 2015 Yvonne Pearson and Linda McFarlane. Photo: Scott Louden