Retro: Blackness beach clean up 2015

Organised in conjunction with the Marine Conservation Society Scotland, co-ordinator Lesley Anderson, her team also carried out a survey to find out just how much rubbish was accumulating on the beaches, and what it consisted of.
Lesley said: “The total weight of rubbish collected in the 100 metre survey sample was 25kg and consisted of plastics, clothing, glass and sanitary items.
After the survey had been completed a general clean of the beach was carried out, when nearly 20 bin bags full of rubbish were collected.
