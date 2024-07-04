Retro: Big Bogey Race July 2012

The brainchild of a group of dads from the Dawson area who thought their children were missing out on the “lost art of bogey making”.

Falkirk Council’s community learning and development team helped the group, while BAMNuttall proved a generous sponsor by providing workshop accommodation, materials and tools. Trophies, donated by Denny Engraving Ltd, went to overall winners in the family, youth and adult categories, with additional prizes for best dressed bogey and fastest lap.

Michelle Brown, community learning and development worker, said: “The work and effort the dads have put into making and supporting young people and families to make the bogeys has been tremendous. And a big thank you to the teams that made and entered their own bogies.

“People were very creative with their entries. We had batmobiles, vintage cars, prams and rockets. Not to mention teams dressing up to match their bogeys.”

