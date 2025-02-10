Retro: Back in 2015 it all got a bit fishy for Falkirk school pupils

Falkirk High School was the 'plaice’ to be when the Seafood in Schools project delivered a series of workshops designed to teach pupils where seafood comes from, how healthy it is, and how it gets to their plates.
Students from Falkirk High were joined by primary pupils from Bainsford, Bantaskin, Carmuirs, Comely Park, Easter Carmuirs, Langlees, Limerigg and Slamannan primary schools in the bumper event last Thursday.
During the fishy encounter, the pupils got up close and personal with a variety of fresh and live species including crab, lobster, langoustine, cod, haddock, monkfish and squid.