Adam MacDonald, Bainsford Primary School with a langoustine.

Retro: Back in 2015 it all got a bit fishy for Falkirk school pupils

By Michael Gillen

Published 10th Feb 2025, 21:03 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 10:13 BST
Over 430 youngsters were really hooked when they learned all about fish last week.

Falkirk High School was the 'plaice’ to be when the Seafood in Schools project delivered a series of workshops designed to teach pupils where seafood comes from, how healthy it is, and how it gets to their plates.

Students from Falkirk High were joined by primary pupils from Bainsford, Bantaskin, Carmuirs, Comely Park, Easter Carmuirs, Langlees, Limerigg and Slamannan primary schools in the bumper event last Thursday.

During the fishy encounter, the pupils got up close and personal with a variety of fresh and live species including crab, lobster, langoustine, cod, haddock, monkfish and squid.

Bantaskin Primary School pupils with Marie-Clare James.

1. Seafood in Schools 2015

Bantaskin Primary School pupils with Marie-Clare James. Photo: Alan Murray

Bantaskin Primary School pupil.

2. Seafood in Schools 2015

Bantaskin Primary School pupil. Photo: Alan Murray

Bantaskin Primary School pupils enjoy trying some seafood.

3. Seafood in Schools 2015

Bantaskin Primary School pupils enjoy trying some seafood. Photo: Alan Murray

Marie-Clare James showing pupils a lobster.

4. Seafood in Schools 2015

Marie-Clare James showing pupils a lobster. Photo: Alan Murray

