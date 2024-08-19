Retro: Armed Forces Day Parade Grangemouth August 2013

Royal British Legion Scotland, organisers of Armed Forces Day, which took place in Grangemouth town centre last Saturday, say the event is not so much a memorial or act of remembrance as it is a celebration to praise the efforts of the men and women who have served and who continue to serve their country in conflicts and operations around the world.

The parade included veterans, cadets, pipe bands, local elected officials and members of the public old and young who felt it was their duty to turn out in a physical display of gratitude for the sacrifices of the service men and women.

Also returning this year were the vintage military vehicles and the Royal British Legion Scotland motorcyclists.

A RBL Scotland spokesman said: “Armed Forces Day is not a sombre reflection like Remembrance Day. It’s a chance for people to show their support and thanks to service personnel past and present.

“The parade also raises public awareness of the contribution of those currently serving their country or those who have served.”

Armed Forces Day Parade Grangemouth 2013 Young cadets prepare for parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

Armed Forces Day Parade Grangemouth 2013 Standard bearers forming up for the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

Armed Forces Day Parade Grangemouth 2013 Royal British Legion Scotland Riders Branch. Photo: Michael Gillen