Royal-Tea for the Princess RoyalRoyal-Tea for the Princess Royal
Royal-Tea for the Princess Royal

Retro: Anne, Princess Royal Strathcarron Hospice visit 2009

She has been a regular VIP visitor at Strathcarron Hospice for almost 40 years and always has time to talk to patients, staff and guests.
By Michael Gillen
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:22 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 07:23 BST

Princess Anne has been closely associated with the Fankerton hospice – which offers expert palliative care to people from the Forth Valley area – ever since her first visit way back in 1984.Take a look at these photographs and you can plainly see the special relationship the Princess Royal has with everyone at the hospice see if you can spot anyone you know. Many were invited along for the day because they had helped the hospice through fundraising or other endeavours.

Anne, Princess Royal visit

1. Strathcarron Hospice 2009

Anne, Princess Royal visit Photo: Michael Gillen

Anne, Princess Royal visit

2. Strathcarron Hospice 2009

Anne, Princess Royal visit Photo: Michael Gillen

Anne, Princess Royal

3. Strathcarron Hospice 2009

Anne, Princess Royal Photo: Michael Gillen

Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band

4. Strathcarron Hospice 2009

Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band Photo: Michael Gillen

