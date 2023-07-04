Retro: Anne, Princess Royal Strathcarron Hospice visit 2009
She has been a regular VIP visitor at Strathcarron Hospice for almost 40 years and always has time to talk to patients, staff and guests.
Princess Anne has been closely associated with the Fankerton hospice – which offers expert palliative care to people from the Forth Valley area – ever since her first visit way back in 1984.Take a look at these photographs and you can plainly see the special relationship the Princess Royal has with everyone at the hospice see if you can spot anyone you know. Many were invited along for the day because they had helped the hospice through fundraising or other endeavours.
Page 1 of 5