The premises in Winchester Avenue, Denny, became a temporary animal farm as a variety of creatures great and small, including ponies, rabbits, giant African land snails and snakes, paid a visit.More than 500 people came along, raising £977 by taking part in a charity tombola, which will be divided between the Cats Protection League and the Labrador Rescue Society for Scotland.A further £200 was raised from voluntary donations to the cake stall which will go to the PDSA charity. All cakes were donated by local people and clients.Vet Doug Patterson said: “The children really enjoyed petting ponies, holding snakes and lizards and looking at a tarantula and giant African land snails.
Retro: Animal magic at Apex Vets open day August 2013
In August 2013 the annual Apex Vets open day gave youngsters the chance to get face-to-face with some cuddly - and not so cuddly - animals.
