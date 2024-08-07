Matthew and Andrew Jack with Abby and Pixie.Matthew and Andrew Jack with Abby and Pixie.
Retro: Animal magic at Apex Vets open day August 2013

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 7th Aug 2024, 22:10 GMT
In August 2013 the annual Apex Vets open day gave youngsters the chance to get face-to-face with some cuddly - and not so cuddly - animals.

The premises in Winchester Avenue, Denny, became a temporary animal farm as a variety of creatures great and small, including ponies, rabbits, giant African land snails and snakes, paid a visit.More than 500 people came along, raising £977 by taking part in a charity tombola, which will be divided between the Cats Protection League and the Labrador Rescue Society for Scotland.A further £200 was raised from voluntary donations to the cake stall which will go to the PDSA charity. All cakes were donated by local people and clients.Vet Doug Patterson said: “The children really enjoyed petting ponies, holding snakes and lizards and looking at a tarantula and giant African land snails.

There was a talk on keeping reptiles.

There was a talk on keeping reptiles. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Lola Smith age 3 with Wriggles.

Lola Smith age 3 with Wriggles. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

The tombola is always popular.

The tombola is always popular. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Lola taking a trip on April.

Lola taking a trip on April. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

