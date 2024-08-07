Retro: Animal magic at Apex Vets open day August 2013

The premises in Winchester Avenue, Denny, became a temporary animal farm as a variety of creatures great and small, including ponies, rabbits, giant African land snails and snakes, paid a visit.More than 500 people came along, raising £977 by taking part in a charity tombola, which will be divided between the Cats Protection League and the Labrador Rescue Society for Scotland.A further £200 was raised from voluntary donations to the cake stall which will go to the PDSA charity. All cakes were donated by local people and clients.Vet Doug Patterson said: “The children really enjoyed petting ponies, holding snakes and lizards and looking at a tarantula and giant African land snails.