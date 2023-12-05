Retro: Airth Primary School Nativity 2013

Kings, shepherds and angels all graced the stage during Airth Primary School’s Nativity and Christmas concert. The youngsters from P1 and P2 of 2013 got together to put on a magical show for staff and parents. And the ‘Prickly Hay’ production was a big hit, putting everyone in the mood for Christmas. Hits from the event included ‘The Stable Hoedown’, ‘Working In A Stable’ and ‘Clip Clop Little Donkey’.