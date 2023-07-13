News you can trust since 1845
Retro: Airth Highland Games 2011

July 22 will see the celebrations of the Airth Highland Games with a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flyover.
By Michael Gillen
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

Airth Highland Games has a long history and is popular with locals and many visitors to the district. The games always take place on the fourth Saturday in July. The weather was kind when the games were held back in 2011. The Chieftain was Mr Roderick Forbes Jones, Director James Jones and Sons in Larbert. Here's hoping for similar weather at this year's games.

Highland dancers

Airth Highland Games

Highland dancers Photo: Falkirk Herald

Shopping at the games

Airth Highland Games

Shopping at the games Photo: Falkirk Herald

Highland dancer

Airth Highland Games

Highland dancer Photo: Falkirk Herald

Sliding in at the shows

Airth Highland Games

Sliding in at the shows Photo: Falkirk Herald

