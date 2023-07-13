Retro: Airth Highland Games 2011
July 22 will see the celebrations of the Airth Highland Games with a special Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flyover.
Airth Highland Games has a long history and is popular with locals and many visitors to the district. The games always take place on the fourth Saturday in July. The weather was kind when the games were held back in 2011. The Chieftain was Mr Roderick Forbes Jones, Director James Jones and Sons in Larbert. Here's hoping for similar weather at this year's games.
