Retro: Airth and Hallglen Primary pupils head to London 2012 olympics

Primary pupils from Airth and Hallglen were to form part of the guard of honour at theOlympic Games Opening Ceremony. Only a handful of Scottish schools were selected by the Get Set Network for the global event, and the lucky 16 Falkirkchildren were thrilled to be picked at random during a draw at Airth Castle.

Each of the 250 schools form the guard of honour will support one of the teams competing, with the Falkirk pupils supporting Sierra Leone and Luxembourg, waving banners and lanterns in their colours. The lucky pupils chosen to take part were Kirstin Lawrie, Kamran Baig, Alexander Bennett, Jemma Hammell, Rebbecca Govan, Aaron Park, Zach Neufeld and Caitlin Macdonald will be representing Airth Primary, while Beth Paris, Andrew Wilson, brother and sister Jake and Amie Waugh, brothers Jamie and Keiran Stephen, Abby Fulton and Michelle DeJager will be there from Hallglen. Helping them celebrate being chosen were curling gold medal winner Rhona Martin and sports journalist Alison Walker.