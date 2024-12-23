Retro: A Bairns' Christmas Concert 2014

The two sell-out performances saw the combined talents of Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra conducted by Robert Tait produce magnificent music which was much appreciated by the audiences attending the shows. The singalong had everyone joining in and was a great way to start the festivities of Christmas week.
