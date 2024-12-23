Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra.Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra.
Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra.

Retro: A Bairns' Christmas Concert 2014

By Michael Gillen

AV Specialist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 17:59 BST
Back in December 2014 A Bairns' Christmas concert was presented in Falkirk Town Hall.

The two sell-out performances saw the combined talents of Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra conducted by Robert Tait produce magnificent music which was much appreciated by the audiences attending the shows. The singalong had everyone joining in and was a great way to start the festivities of Christmas week.

Conductor, Robert Tait.

1. A Bairns' Christmas concert

Conductor, Robert Tait. Photo: Alistair Pryde

Photo Sales
Full concentration by this member of the orchestra.

2. A Bairns' Christmas concert

Full concentration by this member of the orchestra. Photo: Alistair Pryde

Photo Sales
Violinist.

3. A Bairns' Christmas concert

Violinist. Photo: Alistair Pryde

Photo Sales
Christmas decoration not only for the Christmas tree.

4. A Bairns' Christmas concert

Christmas decoration not only for the Christmas tree. Photo: Alistair Pryde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice