Red Nose Day fun from across Falkirk District over the years in pictures
Red Nose Day is back with this year’s Comic Relief fundraiser taking place on Friday, March 17, 2023.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Once again people across the country will be showing their support for the charity by wearing a Red Nose and hosting fundraising events.
The event help raise millions of pounds for Comic Relief which supports projects and organisations making a difference for people across the UK and around the world.
Over the years, people from across the Falkirk district have staged some fabulous, inventive fundraisers and raised huge sums of money – as well as having lots of fun.We dipped into our archives for just a few images for this special trip down memory lane.
Page 1 of 7