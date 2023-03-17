Red Nose Day fun from across Falkirk District over the years in pictures

Red Nose Day is back with this year’s Comic Relief fundraiser taking place on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Once again people across the country will be showing their support for the charity by wearing a Red Nose and hosting fundraising events.

The event help raise millions of pounds for Comic Relief which supports projects and organisations making a difference for people across the UK and around the world.

Over the years, people from across the Falkirk district have staged some fabulous, inventive fundraisers and raised huge sums of money – as well as having lots of fun.We dipped into our archives for just a few images for this special trip down memory lane.

1 . Red Nose Day Staff at Caledonian Court Care Home in Larbert ready for Red Nose Day 2017. Standing; Stacey Inch, care assistant; Megan Geddes, reception and Ayesha Khan, domestic. Kneeling Colette Mclintock, care assistant and Kirsty Fish, care assistant. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Red Nose Day Treatment Co-ordinator Margaret Hogg and Trainee Dental Nurse Jazmin McLay at Falkirk Dental Care in Grahams Road prepare for Red Nose Day in 2015. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Red Nose Day Staff at The Krop Shop in Banknock wearing onesies and PJs for the occasion in 2013. Photo: Gary Hutchison Photo Sales

4 . Red Nose Day Renella's staff dressed up in their pyjamas and baked cakes in 2013. Photo: Gary Hutchison Photo Sales