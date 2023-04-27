News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
48 minutes ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
3 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
6 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
6 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
The mini Olympics for school pupils from across the district took place as London got ready to host the 2012 Olympics.The mini Olympics for school pupils from across the district took place as London got ready to host the 2012 Olympics.
The mini Olympics for school pupils from across the district took place as London got ready to host the 2012 Olympics.

Nostalgia 2012: Falkirk district schools' mini Olympics

As London geared up to host the Olympics in 2012, the excitement spread to Falkirk district with school pupils taking part in their own sporting event.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST

A special mini Olympics event for youngsters from all of the region’s schools was organised by Falkirk Community Trust at Grangemouth Stadium in the June of that year. The schools chose countries to participate as in the event and pupils had the chance to enjoy a range of sports on the day including track and field events like the hurdles, javelin and high jump, as well as others such as hockey. Pupils paraded round the stadium ahead of the day’s events for an ‘opening ceremony’ which saw an Olympic torch brought into the arena. We took a look back into the Falkirk Herald archives and found these photographs from the day, taken by photographer Michael Gillen.

The mini Olympics was held at Grangemouth Stadium in 2012.

1. Falkirk primary schools' mini Olympics 2012

The mini Olympics was held at Grangemouth Stadium in 2012. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The event at Grangemouth Stadium was organised by the then Falkirk Community Trust.

2. Falkirk primary schools' mini Olympics 2012

The event at Grangemouth Stadium was organised by the then Falkirk Community Trust. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The 'Olympic torch' was carried around the stadium during the opening ceremony.

3. Falkirk primary schools' mini Olympics 2012

The 'Olympic torch' was carried around the stadium during the opening ceremony. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The event was 0pened by Neil Brown, general manager of Falkirk Community Trust.

4. Falkirk primary schools' mini Olympics 2012

The event was 0pened by Neil Brown, general manager of Falkirk Community Trust. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:FalkirkNostalgiaLondonGrangemouth StadiumFalkirk Community Trust