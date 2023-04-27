Nostalgia 2012: Falkirk district schools' mini Olympics

A special mini Olympics event for youngsters from all of the region’s schools was organised by Falkirk Community Trust at Grangemouth Stadium in the June of that year. The schools chose countries to participate as in the event and pupils had the chance to enjoy a range of sports on the day including track and field events like the hurdles, javelin and high jump, as well as others such as hockey. Pupils paraded round the stadium ahead of the day’s events for an ‘opening ceremony’ which saw an Olympic torch brought into the arena. We took a look back into the Falkirk Herald archives and found these photographs from the day, taken by photographer Michael Gillen.