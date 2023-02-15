News you can trust since 1845
Nicola Sturgeon's visits to Falkirk

Nicola Sturgeon visited Falkirk on numerous occasions during her time as First Minister and before.

By Michael Gillen
9 minutes ago

Those visits included meeting pupils at Falkirk High School. Apprentice at Forth Valley College. Election campaign in 2016 chatting to people on the High Street.

On a visit to Forth Valley Royal Hospital she met patients and staff. Falkirk Town Hall for filming of BBC Question Time, unveiling TIF funding for the Falkirk area and 2010 with now MP John McNally they visited Falkirk Dental Care.

Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at The Kelpies.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Nicola Sturgeon

Falkirk High Street.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Nicola Sturgeon

Falkirk Dental Care Nicola Sturgeon, Scott Reid and John McNally.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon and apprentices at Forth Valley College.

Photo: Michael Gillen

