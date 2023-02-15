Nicola Sturgeon's visits to Falkirk

Those visits included meeting pupils at Falkirk High School. Apprentice at Forth Valley College . Election campaign in 2016 chatting to people on the High Street.

On a visit to Forth Valley Royal Hospital she met patients and staff. Falkirk Town Hall for filming of BBC Question Time, unveiling TIF funding for the Falkirk area and 2010 with now MP John McNally they visited Falkirk Dental Care.