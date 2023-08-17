Falkirk's bus station featured in the film.

They agreed to spend the princely sum of £100 on the project with Councillor John Stewart acting as historical adviser. Soon the camera team led by Scottish cinematographer J. S. Nairn was in the foundries and factories as well as the streets, public places of leisure and social care.

The film begins with a quick gallop through the history of the town starting with the Romans and including Callendar House and all the usual suspects like Wallace, Mary Queen of Scots, Cromwell and the Bonnie Prince. However it is of greatest value when the camera arrives at the gates of Carron Iron Works. There is an amazing sequence as the blast furnaces pour molten iron into the pig beds and the moulders prepare their sand boxes in an atmosphere of smoke, overpowering heat and grime with scarcely a protective covering in sight. Other images come from Grahamston Iron Works and R and A Mains in Camelon.

The disappeared gas works in Grahamston and the Power Station on High Station Road remind us of the days when the energy used in our homes and factories was produced in our own town. Elsewhere the rattling bottling halls of Aitken’s brewery and Barr’s works and the nimble fingered workers in Dunn and Wilson’s bookbinding factory are well to the fore.

The public baths in Falkirk had not long opened when the film was made.

The ‘new’ Falkirk of 85 years ago is on show with a very busy Bus Station with old style ‘bluebirds’ picking up the queues of happy passengers en route to who knows where. There are inside and outside shots of the recently opened Public Baths in the Pleasance along with leisure activities include Dollar Park with its famous floral clock, goldfish pond, glass houses and a cheeky monkey next to the aviary. The old market square where the multi-storey car park stands today is filled with pre-war cars under the care and direction of a cheery car park attendant. There is also an amusing shot of the Fire Engine racing up the Lint Riggs from the old station.

However my favourite sequences are from the Meadow Street Nursery run by Miss Grey Buchanan where the happy looking toddlers were entertained and fed, and the Clinic in Kerse Lane surrounded by lines of prams that look as if they came out of the ark! Doctors and nurses examine and weigh the chubby Falkirk ‘bairns’ who by my reckoning will be nearing their 90s today if they are still around!