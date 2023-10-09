Over the years I have spent a lot of time in golf clubs but not, I hasten to add, pursuing the wee white ball over the grassy countryside. Instead my time has most often been spent at the 19th hole playing in the band or giving the occasional history talk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, my lack of skill has not stopped me becoming a devoted armchair follower of the sport and I like nothing better than admiring the skill of those who have made the grade with driver or five iron.

Like many I have been captivated by the European team’s triumph over the USA in Rome last week – I can remember the bad old days when we got hammered every time by the Yanks when it was a British only team. So that’s at least one benefit from an integrated Europe!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As far as history is concerned, the game of golf has been played in Falkirk district for centuries. In 1638 Alexander Livingston was convicted for hitting John Gardiner over the head with “ane staff or golfeclub to the effusion of his blood.” in the High Street!

Bobby Locke watches John Panton hole out at the 15th at Glenbervie. The man lying down is the referee. Pic: Contributed

Such behaviour would no doubt shock the genteel golfers of today though I have met a few who have anger management issues when they miss a 12 inch putt on the 18th.

Even earlier, Mary Queen of Scots, a low handicap golfer but a high handicap Queen, visited Callendar House and might well have swung a niblick near the Cladhan which some say was Falkirk’s first golf course as well as the place of public execution. It amuses me to think of some poor soul about to be launched into eternity having a bird’s eye view of the local bairns driving off on the first tee.

Interestingly our three oldest courses are all located on sites of historic interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first was the Tryst at Stenhousemuir which dates back to 1885 when a group of Carron managers laid out a course over part of the ground used for the famous Falkirk Trysts, the greatest cattle fairs in Europe. I seem to remember not too long ago a proposal to move the course to Kinnaird giving up the historic ground for housing. Thankfully this never came to pass and Kinnaird got the houses and the Tryst remained.

Lady golfers in Falkirk around 1905 but where they were playing is a mystery. Pic: Contributed

It was another 37 years before the Tryst had a rival at Carmuirs inspired by the Provost of Falkirk James G Russell a keen golfer himself: another course on another historic spot, this time the great Roman fort at Carmuirs.

The last of the big three, Glenbervie, was opened in 1932 by a group of ‘professional gentlemen’ to the design of the famous golfer James Braid on lands leased from Carron Company.

These had once been cloaked by the royal forest of Torwood where an ancient oak tree once sheltered William Wallace – or so they say. As a child I remember the late John Panton, long time professional at the club, bringing great distinction to our district and he was followed by his daughter Cathy who was also a champion at national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad