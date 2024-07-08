Looking back: Ian Scott recalls the many cinemas in Falkirk town centre over the years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When I reminisce with people of my vintage one subject that nearly always comes up is the cinema. It must be seven or eight years since I last wrote about those picture houses which played such a big part in the lives of young and old in the drab post war days of the 1950s.

An escape to the Wild West, the jungle or outer space in one of Falkirk’s five picture palaces was just the diversion we needed – much as our parents and grandparents had experienced for well over half a century.

Queen Victoria was still on the throne when Falkirk bairns had their first taste of moving pictures in the old Town Hall in Newmarket Street. These ‘film demonstrations’ were soon followed by a number of ventures including the short lived Hippodrome in Hope Street in 1909. Then a year later the old Erskine Church in Silver Row opened as the Electric Theatre (later the Roxy) showing films as well as offering live music hall.

In 1911 the ‘Picturedrome’ in Melville Street arrived and by the 1920s had adopted its more familiar name, the ‘Cinema’. This former Baptist Church known as the ‘Tin Kirk’ was made of galvanized iron with a corrugated iron roof which made it impossible to hear the soundtrack when it rained! It closed in 1960 and the whole building was moved to the Borders for use as a farmer’s barn. The space eventually became the beer garden of Behind the Wall.

The Gaumont, formerly The Pavilion and later the Odeon in Falkirk's Newmarket Street. Pic: Contributed

In 1914 the town’s first purpose-built cinema opened in Newmarket Street opposite Aitken’s Brewery, now ASDA. This was the Pavilion, called the ‘Pivvie’ for short, which later changed its name to the Gaumont and finally the Odeon. The Saturday morning children’s shows were the highlight of each week with games and prizes as well as cliff-hanger short features which left us in suspense for a week.

Yet another church to be pressed into use was the former St Modan’s in Bank Street which became ‘The Picture House’ in 1920. Its main claim to fame was that it showed Falkirk’s first ‘talkie’, the Jazz Singer with Al Jolson in 1927. Known to everyone as simply ‘The Bank Street’ it was a bit more down-market, often showing films on their second or third appearance in the town. Certainly much inferior to the Salon Photo Playhouse and Tea Room (1921) on the corner of Vicar Street and Newmarket Street. This ‘palace’ had rich gold, black and white decor and blue upholstered seating including the famous double seats in the back row for courting couples.

So by the 1950s we had the Pavilion, the Salon, the Cinema, the Bank Street and the last and probably the finest of them all, the Regal which opened in 1934 when the Victorian Grand Theatre was converted into a ‘super cinema’ in the new Princes Street. It was later renamed the ABC and finally in the 1980s, the Cannon. By then of course it was the last one standing.

