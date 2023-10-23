News you can trust since 1845
Looking back at Halloween fun across Falkirk district

It’s almost time for Halloween and a time for people of all ages to dress up in their scariest costumes.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 15:10 BST

We’ve had a look back through our archives to find some of the events our photographers were asked to attend over the years.

And while there are lots of children, it seems adults are just as keen to join in the Halloween fun.

Have a look and see if there is anyone you know.

All dressed up for the S'kids Halloween Party in Shieldhill Welfare Hall in 2009.

All dressed up for the S'kids Halloween Party in Shieldhill Welfare Hall in 2009. Photo: Michael Gillen

A Halloween fancy dress party at the North Broomage Club in 2009.

A Halloween fancy dress party at the North Broomage Club in 2009. Photo: Michael Gillen

Staff from Langlees Primary at the 2009 Halloween party in the North Broomage Club.

Staff from Langlees Primary at the 2009 Halloween party in the North Broomage Club. Photo: Michael Gillen

Sainsbury's in Denny had a presentation of sports equipment and Halloween prizes to Dunipace and Denny Primary Schools. Left to right, Marc Campbell, Sophie McWatt, Gavin Robertson, Morag Macdonald, Dylan Russell and Iona Patrick.

Sainsbury's in Denny had a presentation of sports equipment and Halloween prizes to Dunipace and Denny Primary Schools. Left to right, Marc Campbell, Sophie McWatt, Gavin Robertson, Morag Macdonald, Dylan Russell and Iona Patrick. Photo: Michael Gillen

