Look back and read all about the Falkirk area RED Book Awards for 2012

Since 2006 hundreds of 13 and 14 year olds from the Falkirk area have voted for their favourite books in the annual RED Book Award oragnised by Falkirk Council’s library services under the leadership of Yvonne Manning.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 13:20 BST

Youngsters have also had the chance to meet acclaimed authors from across the UK.

The event used to be held in Falkirk Town Hall – moving to the Grangemouth Town Hall this year.

RED stands for Read, Enjoy, Debate and for 17 years that’s exactly what pupils have done, getting an opportunity to air their views and ask questions of authors.

Yvonne Manning, Falkirk Council's principal librarian, who founded the RED Book Awards, said: “The awards were launched to encourage more young people aged 13 and 14 to pick up a book and read for fun. Over the years the ceremony has evolved, with hands-on activities added to the mix to help pupils unleash their creativity. Each year I am totally blown away by the enthusiasm and effort the pupils put into their work, and how wonderfully imaginative they all are.”

Pupils Morgan Meldrum, Clare Campbell, Andrew Stowe and Jessica Donaghie each holding a short-listed book for 2012.

1. Red Book Awards 2012

Pupils Morgan Meldrum, Clare Campbell, Andrew Stowe and Jessica Donaghie each holding a short-listed book for 2012. Photo: John Devlin

Lots to cheer about.

Lots to cheer about.

Lots to cheer about. Photo: John Devlin

Everyone was asked to wear red at the awards in Falkirk Town Hall - with some people taking up the challenge more than others.

3. Red Book Awards 2012

Everyone was asked to wear red at the awards in Falkirk Town Hall - with some people taking up the challenge more than others. Photo: John Devlin

Everyone looking forward to the event.

4. Red Book Awards 2012

Everyone looking forward to the event. Photo: John Devlin

