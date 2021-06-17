In pictures: The 1968 storm which devastated Falkirk district

The gale force winds which blew through the town in January 1968 left a trail of destruction, and a hefty repair and clean-up bill.

Over £1 million of damage was caused to property and 20 people were treated at Falkirk Royal Infirmary for injuries.

Thankfully no-one was killed but across the country 20 people lost their lives.

Undefined: readMore

The winds hit their peak of 110mph at around 2:00am and in the first few hours of the emergency Falkirk Fire Brigade answered 26 calls.

These included rescuing people trapped in buildings as roofs and chimneys were blown off.

Around 1000 headstones were blown over in Camelon Cemetery and countless shops had their large glass windows damaged.

The clear up operation lasted for months as the local authority, home owners and businesses made repairs.

1. 1968 Falkirk hurricane Fife crews were called out to deal with toppled chimneys in Falkirk High Street Photo: Johnston Press Buy photo

2. 1968 Falkirk hurricane A truck crushed by a tree. Photo: Johnston Press Buy photo

3. 1968 Falkirk hurricane A nine-year old boy was trapped in his bed amid all this rubble Photo: Johnston Press Buy photo

4. 1968 Falkirk hurricane Devastating damage to the roof at Muirhead's sawmill in Grangemouth Photo: Johnston Press Buy photo