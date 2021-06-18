In Pictures: Memories from Falkirk in 1976

We’ve taken a trip into our archives for this gallery from more than 40 years ago.
1. Remembering 1976 ...
Jaws was the the big attraction at Falkirk's ABC Cinema with huge queues.
The blockbuster broke all box office records at the cinema since it converted into a triple complex in 1973.
Photo: contributed
2. Remembering 1976 ...
Foundry Awards 1976. do you recognise anyone in this photo from our archives?
Photo: Falkirk Herald
3. Remembering 1976 ...
Meet the Herald Angels - one of ten teams taking part in the Charleston competition staged as part of the Down Memory Lane gala hosted by Falkirk Rotary Club.
Photo: contributed
4. Remembering 1976 ...
Mary Sreenan on a charity swim staged at Falkirk Baths.
She went up and the pool 50 times while everyone else was sitting down to their Sunday meal.
Photo: contributed