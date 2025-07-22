In pictures: Looking back at Airth Highland Games 2010

By Michael Gillen
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:06 BST
This weekend sees the 154rd Airth Highland Games take place, here we take a look back at the highlights of the 2010 games.

Airth Highland Games has a long history and is popular with locals and many visitors to the district. The games always take place on the fourth Saturday in July. The weather in 2010 provided perfect conditions for competitors and visitors alike to enjoy the day. The Chieftain was Mr Gary Paterson, of Paterson Garden Buildings Ltd. Here's hoping for similar weather at this year's games.

Heavy events are a great spectacle.

1. Airth Highland Games 2010

Heavy events are a great spectacle. Photo: Michael Gillen

Piping competition.

2. Airth Highland Games 2010

Piping competition. Photo: Michael Gillen

Track and field.

3. Airth Highland Games 2010

Track and field. Photo: Michael Gillen

Highland dancing championships.

4. Airth Highland Games 2010

Highland dancing championships. Photo: Michael Gillen

