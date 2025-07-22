In pictures: Looking back at Airth Highland Games 2010

Airth Highland Games has a long history and is popular with locals and many visitors to the district. The games always take place on the fourth Saturday in July. The weather in 2010 provided perfect conditions for competitors and visitors alike to enjoy the day. The Chieftain was Mr Gary Paterson, of Paterson Garden Buildings Ltd. Here's hoping for similar weather at this year's games.
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.