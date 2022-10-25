There has certainly been a lot of spooktacular fun happening across the district over the years with fancy dress, parties, ghost walks and creepy arts and crafts a-plenty.
Here are just a selection of some of the images from our archives showing locals marking Hallowe’en.
We take a look back in the Falkirk Herald archives for Hallowe'en pictures from the past, including these youngsters dressed up at The Howgate in 2019 for an event in aid of Strathcarron Hospice. From left, Evei McAviney, Cameron Nightingale and Seth McAviney. Pic by Alan Murray.
Creative and messy fun in the Howgate Centre in 2019 in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.
Lily Patterson (8) meets some unusual friends in the Howgate Shopping Centre.
Youngsters could enjoy pumpkin carving, crafts, face painting, a slime workshop and an online treasure hunt during the Hallowe'en at the Howgate event back in 2019.
