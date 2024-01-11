Views of Falkirk district residents sought on future management plan for UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Antonine Wall

Members of the community are to be given the opportunity to help shape the future of one of Scotland’s most iconic heritage sites, the Antonine Wall.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and Falkirk Council will host a consultation session on the future management of the wall on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The Antonine Wall is one of Scotland’s six UNESCO World Heritage Sites with the status as a site of outstanding universal value requiring it to have a management plan.

The plan provides a shared framework for the conservation, management and enhancement of the site, and the Wall’s plan is developed by HES in collaboration wtih the five council areas it crosses – East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Glasgow City and North Lanarkshire.

Residents are asked to share their views on the future management of the Antonine Wall in a session to be held in Camelon on Thursday, February 1, 2024. (Pic: HES)

The consultation session in February will see those attending asked their views on the future management and contribution of the Antonine Wall, focussing on the core themes of access, community engagement, tourism and regeneration.

Initiatives will be suggested to improve access to the Wall for locals and communities, particularly groups who face barriers currently, and there will also be discussions on potential creative projects and events along the Wall and increased use of exhibition and interpretation spaces.

The management plan will also build on the award-winning ‘Rediscovering the Antonine Wall’ project, which ran for five years and concluded last spring.

Riona McMorrow, deputy head of world heritage at HES, said: “Scotland’s six World Heritage Sites are among the most precious parts of our historic environment, and the Antonine Wall is no exception. We wish to make the Antonine Wall a source of inspiration, wellbeing and creativity for visitors and residents, while also preserving it for future generations to enjoy.

"We hope that anyone with an investment in the future of this hugely important heritage site will come along to our community session. Alongside this, we will also be doing further online engagement later in the spring, to ensure we hear from as many people as possible.”

Consultation sessions will be held in different council areas along the Wall, with the local event on Thursday, February 1 taking place at Camelon Community Project in Abercrombie Street, Camelon. The session starts at 6pm.