Talks and walks aplenty in 2023 as Grangemouth marks a major milestone

All the events are free and will be held in the afternoon or in the evening in the coming weeks and months.

Here is what you can look forward to over the course of the year:

Thursday, February 23, 2pm to 4pm – a talk on Grangemouth, Old Town by Maureen Burns

An informative talk and walk to the town's Spitfire memorial is just one of the events planned

Thursday, March 30, 2pm to 4pm – a talk on architecture of the New Town by Geoff Bailey

Thursday, April 27, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on the chemical age by John Blackie and Maureen Burns

Thursday, May 25, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on WW2 and the story of the drome by Geoff Bailey followed by a walk to the Spitfire memorial

Thursday, June 29, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on The Zetland Park regeneration project by Jessica Paterson followed by a walk through Zetland Park

Thursday, July 27, 7pm to 9pm – a talk on Grangemouth church and school by Ian Scott

Thursday, August 31, 7pm to 9pm – A talk on the war memorial by Jim Pringle followed by a walk to the memorial

Thursday, September 28, 2pm to 4pm – a talk on Grangemouth’s shipping hitory by Tom Robertson followed by a tour of the docks